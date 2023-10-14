CJ Perry Addresses Rumors That CM Punk Nearly Got Into A Backstage Altercation With Miro

As PWMania.com previously reported, there were rumors that CM Punk almost got into a backstage brawl with Miro at the 2023 AEW All In PPV, but the situation was thought to be a joke. CJ Perry (Lana) addressed the rumors in an interview with HausOfWrestling.com.

She said, “There’s so many parts of that story that’s outrageous. Well, first thing is, I didn’t know about this story until it was blowing up online. That’s when Miro decided to tell me about it, and I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ I was like, ‘Why are you picking a fight with him? Why?’ I stay off Twitter a lot. I just really don’t try to; in WWE, I would stir the pot a lot because I felt like that was my character, but that’s not really my nature. I mean, maybe sometimes, it’s a lot of fun. But I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ You know? Like, ‘Why? Why? Why are you doing that?’ There’s a part of me that knew I was debuting, I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Can we just lay low, please? Can we just like lay low? You’re gonna be picking at the showrunner? Are you insane?’ So, I was getting hot. Then, the next thing I hear is Miro was pissed that CM Punk went to the dirt sheets and said he was joking. I’m like, ‘Were you joking?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’”

“So then for, like, five hours or until that time, he was selling the whole story to me like it was real. Selling it to me like it was all real. I’m like, ‘So, wait, you’re telling me it was a joke?’ He tells me the story of how CM Punk is like, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and CM Punk goes, ‘You want to fight?’ Miro goes, ‘Here, or in the ring?’ I’m like, ‘You’re telling me that was a joke?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me right now.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I forgot you take everything literal, CJ.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m done. I’m literally done.’ So he finds it really funny that I believe everything.”