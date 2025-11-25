CJ Perry Says She’d “Love To Wrestle Again,” Clarifies She Never Really Retired

CJ Perry is open to wrestling again, but she believes her greatest value to a promotion still comes through her work on the microphone. Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, the former WWE star clarified recent comments about “retiring” and explained why she sees herself primarily as a promoter and on-screen personality.

Perry said her earlier retirement comment was never meant to be taken seriously.

“I think when I said I retired, I was being very sarcastic. Well, because they let me go at 36, so I just claim that, apparently I retired at 36, but, you know, I think that’s really young,” Perry said.

While she made it clear she’d “love to wrestle again,” Perry stressed that her biggest contribution to a wrestling company isn’t inside the ring.

“I would love to wrestle again, but I do believe that my money pocket, and what I add the most value to wrestling companies is talking and promoting their talent,” she stated.

Perry emphasized that wrestling is fundamentally a business built around promotion and storytelling, pointing to the success of both traditional and modern-day megastars.

“At the end of the day, we’re in the business of promotion. And if you watch the McMahon documentary, if you watch Logan and Jake Paul talk about boxing and wrestling, we’re in the business of selling tickets and promoting,” Perry explained. She added that she excels at “telling stories and promoting,” which she believes is her strongest contribution.

Perry last appeared in AEW in mid-2024 during her managerial run with Miro. She has remained active outside the ring through media work, branding, and continuing to position herself as one of wrestling’s most recognizable personalities.