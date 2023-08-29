CM Punk And Jack Perry Confirmed To Have Been Suspended By AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk allegedly threatened to “quit” AEW due to his frustration with a backstage incident involving him and Jack Perry at AEW All In London.

On Monday, it was reported that Punk and Perry had been suspended. SI.com reported the following on Tuesday morning: “CM Punk and Jack Perry have both been suspended for an altercation before the start of the All In pay-per-view, Sports Illustrated has confirmed. The incident remains under investigation by AEW.”

It is currently unknown how long the investigation will last.

The timing is unfortunate for AEW because the company has three shows coming up in Punk’s hometown of Chicago: Dynamite, Collision, and the All Out PPV.