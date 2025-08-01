CM Punk Blindly Ranks Ten Top WWE Stars And Legends

Top WWE star CM Punk recently participated in a media tour to promote WWE: Unreal, during which he ranked ten WWE stars and legends without prior consideration.

Content creator Allenownz asked Punk to rank The Rock first, and he placed him at #7. Next was Bray Wyatt, whom Punk ranked at #8, stating that his life was cut too short. John Cena followed, with Punk giving him the #4 spot and referring to Cena as his “wrestling soulmate.”

Punk then assigned Goldberg the #10 position, followed by Seth Rollins at #9, and Cody Rhodes at #3. Roman Reigns received the #6 spot, leaving the #1 and #2 positions open. Punk ultimately placed Drew McIntyre at #2 and The Miz at #1.

CM Punk is set to face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.