CM Punk Comments On WWE In-Ring Return Against Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk is ready to punch Dominik Mysterio in the face.

“The Best in the World” still works as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) in addition to his role as a WWE Superstar.

At the CFFC 128 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, the WWE RAW Superstar sent a message to “Dirty” Dom ahead of their scheduled showdown as part of the WWE Holiday Live Tour.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you’re out there on the 30th, you better be watching some grappling,” he began. “Unless you’re in L.A., come out to the Kia Forum, watch me beat up Dirty Dominik.”

Punk continued, “I’ve been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was 8 years old. Now he’s legal and I’m going to destroy him.” he said.”

Listen to the audio of CM Punk’s comments from the CFFC 128 show via the video embedded below courtesy of Fightful.com.