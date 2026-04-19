CM Punk Explains Why Danhausen Is Perfect For WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including Danhausen.

Punk said, “I wouldn’t say I’m great friends with him. The relationship is more; I keep giving him money, and he doesn’t curse me. A lot of people need to take a lesson from that. He’s cursing people left and right, and all you have to do is give the guy some cash.”

On why Danhausen is perfect for WWE:

“He’s perfect for WWE. He’s perfect for what we do. Sometimes, you find a talent that has always kind of belonged here, and you never really realized it. He’s somebody who, to me, is a throwback. He’s a bit of a gimmick, but he’s so entertaining. You can put him in any single situation, and it’s more about how other people react or don’t react to him. Hopefully, I said enough nice things about him that he’s not gonna curse me.”

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)