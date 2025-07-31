CM Punk Explains Why Losing Now Means More Than Winning

As WWE’s “Unreal” docuseries pulls back the curtain on creative decisions, CM Punk is offering rare insight into how he views wins and losses in today’s era, and why losing might mean more.

Speaking with Allenownz Wrasslin, Punk responded to the docuseries showing his name pitched for marquee wins, including the WWE Royal Rumble.

While appreciative of the trust from WWE’s creative team, Punk emphasized that he’s no longer chasing victories. “I think it’s easy to look at it from the outside perspective. Of course, it sounds great. ‘Hey, you’re going to win and you’re going to beat everybody,’ but I’m at the point in my career where I think there’s more story to tell, and there’s more depth in a loss,” Punk explained. “There’s more depth than rebounding from something.”

Punk pointed to his 2024 triceps injury as a defining moment in his current mindset. Rather than treat the injury as a career halt, he turned it into motivation, and a lesson for the locker room. “I looked at it like an opportunity… Turn it into the best thing that’s ever happened to you, right? Turn that sh*t gold,” Punk said. “That’s how I can use my life experiences and talk to somebody else who has… their first real injury. They can look at me and know what I’m saying is real, because they’ve seen it.”

That philosophy will be front and center this weekend, as Punk squares off with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in one of the headline bouts at WWE SummerSlam. Their match, already being dubbed a “dream collision”, is set to take place at MetLife Stadium across WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event.

Can Punk lead by example once more, whether in victory or defeat? One thing is certain: he’s playing the long game.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for more updates heading into SummerSlam weekend.