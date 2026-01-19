CM Punk Opens Up About Expanding His Acting Career

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk spoke with ABC News about various topics, including his desire to pursue more acting roles and whether it has always been a dream of his.

Punk said, “You can for sure expect it. I can’t say it was a dream. I’m just a guy that takes every single opportunity that comes my way. I never woke up and said, ‘I want to be a Disney princess.’ But here I am, and I am now. Zebros.”

On his experience working with Roman Reigns in Zootopia 2:

“I think the on-screen chemistry that we share in WWE obviously translated. Somebody saw it. Somebody thought we would be a good fit for the Zebros. So, we’re doing something right.

On enjoying playing the villain:

“Time in my life, honestly, yeah. I feel like playing a villain is something that I was possibly born to do. And you can have a lot more fun. The bad guys always have better weapons, cooler vehicles. I think you can you can be more grandiose. Heroes are more centered. I think villains can spread their wings a little bit more, do and say crazier, wilder things. And I do think in life everybody has encountered some type of villain and then they remember how that made them feel. So it’s like an an emotional heartstring I like to tug on, and get people to react.”

