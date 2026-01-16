CM Punk Reportedly Headlining WWE 2K26 Showcase

According to Insider Gaming, CM Punk, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, will be the featured Superstar in this year’s 2K Showcase Mode for WWE 2K26.

The report also noted that Punk will narrate this year’s Showcase mode, which will consist of three sections of matches. The first section will highlight Punk’s favorite matches from his WWE career.

Additionally, there will be a “What If?” section that explores what his career might have looked like had he not left WWE in 2014. The final section will feature fantasy matchups in which Punk faces opponents he never faced for various reasons.

Punk made his return to WWE in November 2023 during the Survivor Series: WarGames event, after being away from the company for almost ten years. He previously returned to the WWE video game series as a DLC Superstar for WWE 2K24 and became a base roster member for WWE 2K25.

The 2K Showcase mode for the WWE 2K series serves as a mini-documentary, allowing players to recreate historical moments or explore “What If?” scenarios in a wrestler’s career. Previous 2K Showcase modes have featured stars such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and others. The 2K Showcase Mode for WWE 2K25 focused on The Bloodline Dynasty.

As of now, WWE and 2K Games have not officially announced the details or release date for WWE 2K26, nor have they confirmed Punk as the featured Superstar for the Showcase Mode. WWE 2K25 launched on March 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and was later released on Nintendo Switch 2 in July 2025, along with mobile versions for Android and iOS in October.

It is important to note that while Insider Gaming’s report suggests a March release for WWE 2K26, Take-Two Interactive indicated in its financial results last November that the game would actually launch in Q4 Fiscal 2026, which would place the release between July and September 2026.

If WWE 2K26 follows this timeline, it would mark the first time since WWE 2K20 that the video game series has not been released in March.