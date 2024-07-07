CM Punk Returns, Costs Drew McIntyre His Cash-In At WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 was an eventful evening, for more reasons than one.

In addition to the surprise unadvertised return of John Cena, who announced his WWE retirement tour, the highly-anticipated premium live event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6 also featured a surprise appearance by CM Punk.

“The Best in the World” turned up in the first match after “The Greatest of All-Time” appeared, as he came out and cost Drew McIntyre his opportunity at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when “The Scottish Warrior” cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase, which he won earlier in the night.

In the end, Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship thanks to Punk beating McIntyre down with a chair when he was in position to pull off the surprise upset.

Per the pre-match stipulations, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins can no longer challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while Damian Priest holds the title. This led to Rollins going to confront Punk, only for Corey Graves to pop up from his commentary position to hold him back.