CM Punk Reveals Backstage Battles With Vince McMahon

CM Punk went undercover online for GQ’s Actually Me video series, delivering the kind of raw, unfiltered honesty fans have come to expect from him. Responding to fan questions and comments across social media, Punk touched on everything from clashes with Vince McMahon to his greatest rivalries, his promo style, and the line he draws between performer and private citizen.

One of the standout stories Punk shared involved negotiating for his now-iconic “Cult of Personality” entrance music. “I knew how much Vince McMahon hated to pay for licensed music,” Punk said. “And I said, ‘Guess what, pal, the only way I’m re-signing is if I get this song.’ I thought he was gonna say no and I was gonna peace out and go on vacation, and he said yes, and well, now here I am.”

He also recalled another standoff with McMahon during his Straight Edge Society days when he bleached his hair against company wishes. “All hell broke loose,” Punk explained. “It turned into a big thing where Vince McMahon was very upset with me and demanded I dyed my hair back, and I refused to do it. It turned into a thing.”

When asked about his favorite match, Punk didn’t hesitate. “Number one with a bullet, myself versus John Cena,” he said, pointing to their Raw clash that determined who would face The Rock at WrestleMania 29. “John Cena is my wrestling soul mate. Had excellent chemistry with him. This night the crowd was electric. It’s a real fun time.” He also revealed that if he could pick a dream tag partner from living wrestlers, it would be Bret Hart.

Discussing promos, Punk cited inspirations like Roddy Piper, Paul Heyman, and Jim Cornette, explaining his preference for improvisation. “I try not to plan too much, because I feel like it needs to be in the moment. I need to be less of an actor and more of a reactor,” he said.

On the subject of retirement, Punk was as blunt as ever. “I’ll fucking retire whenever I want to,” he snapped. “There’s work to be done, okay? And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone, so shut the fuck up.”

Finally, Punk clarified how he handles interactions with fans. “One of the hardest parts of being a WWE superstar for me, at least, is the relationship I have with fans in public. You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I’m just a dude, Phil, trying to mind his own business,” he said, adding that while he’s glad to connect at arenas, he won’t engage with fans at airports or hotels. “This is tantamount to stalking,” he stated firmly.