CM Punk Reveals He Was Offered An Opportunity To Direct A Movie

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently appeared on “My Mom’s Basement” with Robbie Fox, where he discussed several topics, including how he was offered an opportunity to direct a movie. He mentioned that it is likely to happen within the next year.

Punk said, “So, it’s been offered. And it’s one of those things, a lot like writing comic books or fighting in the UFC, that it was offered to me. And it’s kind of unknown and scary, so now I have to do it. So, we’re — yeah. I mean, and I think the V/H/S series is a a pretty good way to get my feet wet definitely in that regard. So yeah it’s definitely something that is more than likely going to happen within the next year.”

On his reaction to being offered a chance to direct:

“I’ve got to. It got offered to me and I just went, ‘What? Why? Why me?’ ‘Well, why not?’ ‘Oh, okay. Yeah. All right, okay.’ So now I got to do this.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)