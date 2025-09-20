CM Punk Reveals WWE’s Plans For AJ Lee Had She Not Returned To The Ring

CM Punk has revealed that WWE always had a place for AJ Lee, even if an in-ring return wasn’t possible. Speaking with ESPN ahead of tonight’s Wrestlepalooza event, Punk explained that the company was open to bringing her back in a non-wrestling role long before her official comeback was confirmed.

“There were question marks about her health, her past issues with management, and whether a return to the ring was even possible,” Punk admitted. “But I think even if the door was closed for her to come back and be a competitor or be an on-screen talent, the idea was, ‘Hey, if you wanna do anything here—if there’s anything you wanna promote, if you wanna come back and be an ambassador—there’s a spot for you.’ I think the genesis of everything was just a conversation.”

AJ Lee retired in 2015 after a celebrated WWE run, citing injuries and a sense that she had already achieved her goals. In the years since, she became a published author and mental health advocate, largely distancing herself from wrestling. Her surprise return on the September 5 episode of SmackDown had been heavily teased, but still made waves given her decade-long absence.

Now, AJ Lee is set to wrestle her first match in over ten years tonight at Wrestlepalooza. She will team with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team clash against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a marquee bout that adds another layer of history to WWE’s newest premium live event.