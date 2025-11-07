WWE NXT Ratings For November 4, 2025 Episode

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the November 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 528,000 viewers, up very slightly from the 527,000 viewers that the episode drew last Tuesday night.

Although it drew roughly only 1,000 more viewers than last week’s show, the 11/4 episode drew the best total audience for the weekly NXT on CW show dating back to the October 14 episode.

For the coveted 18-49 demographic, NXT on 11/4 pulled in a 0.08 rating, up 14.3 percent from last week.

WWE NXT airs every Tuesday night at 8/7c on The CW Network, most commonly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.