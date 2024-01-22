CM Punk Set For The Royal Rumble Fallout Edition Of RAW

As WWE approaches WrestleMania season—the biggest event of the year—CM Punk has been added to another show.

Following his WWE return at Survivor Series, CM Punk has appeared on all WWE brands (Raw, NXT, and SmackDown). He has already confirmed his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, where he will face Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Punk was also booked for house shows last month, where he faced Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden and Inglewood, California. Punk was at RAW on January 8th in Portland, Oregon, and will return tonight in New Orleans for a face-to-face segment with Cody Rhodes.

Before World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, Punk was expected to challenge Rollins for the title at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this April. Punk is expected to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match and is currently the betting favorite.

WWE’s website now advertises Punk for next week’s RAW, which will air in Tampa on January 30th following the Royal Rumble event. WWE has already announced that he will appear at the Elimination Chamber PLE next month. No additional appearances have been announced.