CM Punk To Return To Commentary Booth At Cage Fury FC MMA Event On 6/26

CFFC issued the following:

CM Punk makes long awaited return to MMA on Friday, June 26 in Illinois

Punk back on broadcast team for CFFC 156 at Hard Rock Casino Rockford; Michael C. Williams also makes promotional debut

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – For the first time in 2026, the legendary CM Punk will return to the Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast team.

The seven-time WWE world champion and two-time UFC veteran will make his long-awaited homecoming to the booth for “CFFC 156: Stanford Lewis” on Friday, June 26 from Illinois’ Hard Rock Casino Rockford, just outside of Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Punk has served as color commentator for CFFC since 2018, a run that included a brief retirement from professional wrestling, as well as a stint with All Elite Wrestling, where he also claimed a world championship. His CFFC appearances have been more sparing since a 2023 return to WWE, though the promotion’s debut in his home state proved impossible to pass up.

Punk will once again work alongside CFFC General Manager and longtime MMA journalist John Morgan on the broadcast.

In addition to Punk’s return to the CFFC broadcast team, the organization is thrilled to welcome for the very first time veteran combat sports announcer Michael C. Williams.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, Williams is perhaps best known for announcing more than 300 events during a lengthy run with Bellator MMA, while he has also worked around the globe on additional combat sports events that aired on NBC, CBS, Paramount, Spike TV, DAZN, ESPN, Fox Sports, and HBO.

Limited CFFC 156 tickets remain at CFFC.tv.