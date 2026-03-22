CMLL Star Titan Reveals He’s Sidelined With A Foot Injury

CMLL World Welterweight Champion Titan shared on Twitter (X) that he recently broke his right foot and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to this injury.

Titan wrote, “Hola friends…!!! 😊. I’ve returned to Mexico and played a few matches, but yesterday I broke my right foot. I hope everyone is safe! 🙏🔥❤️.”

Titan’s most recent match occurred at CMLL Domingo Familiar on March 15th, where he, along with Atlantis Jr. and Esfinge, lost a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls bout to the team of Angel de Oro, Barbaro Cavernario, and Volador Jr.

Titan has held the World Welterweight Championship since December 2019. Only time will tell if he will have to relinquish the championship due to his injury.