Video: Cody Rhodes Talks About Possibly Winning WWE Title Outside Of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with CBS Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about how he would consider it a failure if he doesn’t walk out of WrestleMania 40 with the title, as well as if it would feel the same to beat Roman Reigns for the title on a stage other than WrestleMania.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how it would be a failure if he doesn’t leave WrestleMania 40 with the title: “Ultimately, that’s a failure. It’d be a failed year. I’d hope that doesn’t come to pass. You can never call it. You mentioned there being doubt in people’s minds about will it happen or what could potentially happen. Doubt is a beautiful thing. For people to take the ride with you. I doubted that Daniel Bryan could survive a match with Triple H and then survive a triple-threat match to get out of WrestleMania 30 how he did. But it was a marvelous moment. I don’t mind doubts at all. I just, myself, can’t have any in regards to everything else that’s going on. I have to be straight and narrow as far as where I’d like to go and how I’d like to get there.”

On if it would feel the same to win the title from Roman Reigns on a stage other than WrestleMania: “That’s a really great question. I feel like it could happen before. It could happen after. But I think it’s all the sweeter if it were to happen at WrestleMania. Last year it was about the title, the championship itself and the way the match unfolded and being this close to the moment, that made it now a far more personal situation. So I’d love it to be at WrestleMania. No doubt you never know about WWE. The flow here is quite wild. But I think the story that has been told throughout my whole career. The story that has been told since the late ’70s with my father and the WWWF championship. All of that. I don’t think anyone is looking to step in and hinder that in any way. Just because it’s been the leading story that we’ve had and it’s been a real story. And when it’s real, it’s the best.”

Check out the complete interview at CBSSports.com, or via the YouTube player embedded below.