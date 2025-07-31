Cody Rhodes Calls WrestleMania 40 Match One Of Wrestling’s Best Ever

Cody Rhodes believes his WrestleMania 40 triumph over Roman Reigns isn’t just the culmination of his own story, it’s one of the greatest matches of all time.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, “The American Nightmare” was asked to list some of the greatest wrestling matches he’s ever seen.

Rhodes named two revered classics, Sting vs. Ric Flair from The Great American Bash and Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam, but didn’t hesitate to add his own history-making win from WrestleMania 40. “I might say WrestleMania 40, which I’m in. I went from being the guy who was away from there, trash talking it, started a whole ’nother thing and to come in, earn my place back and then them say hey, it’s all yours. Like literally, like how? How?”

For Rhodes, that main event moment in Philadelphia was more than just a title win—it was the payoff to years of hard work, reinvention, and risk-taking. After departing WWE and helping build AEW, Cody’s return and eventual crowning moment in WWE solidified his place as a top-tier main event star.

Since capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes has defended the title against elite opponents before dropping the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He’s now slated to challenge Cena in a blockbuster SummerSlam rematch with the title once again on the line.