Cody Rhodes Confirms He Will Be At WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE star and the winner of the 2023 and 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed his upcoming WWE schedule, which includes several dates of television, house show events, and premium live events. One of the PLE dates listed is the Elimination Chamber: Perth Event in Perth, Western Australia on February 24.

