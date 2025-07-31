Cody Rhodes Confirms Travis Scott Slap Busted His Eardrum

On the latest episode of Hot Ones, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes confirmed a rumor that had been circulating since the WWE Elimination Chamber main event earlier this year: Travis Scott really did slap him hard enough to bust his eardrum.

During the chaotic climax of the Elimination Chamber show, featuring The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott, fans were stunned when Cena turned heel by attacking Rhodes.

As part of the beatdown, the music megastar delivered a stiff open-hand slap to “The American Nightmare,” and speculation quickly swirled that the blow was legit. “I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true… But my man Travis, who, nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum.”

Despite the injury, Rhodes held no ill will. Instead, he praised Scott for bringing his energy to WWE and acknowledged how rare it used to be for celebrities to be that hands-on in the ring. “If anyone ever wonders why I didn’t slap him, first hit him with a Cross Rhodes, it’s because he’s gracing us with his presence… Wrestling right now, again we’re getting all these fun folks, but years ago it wasn’t that easy.”

Rhodes finished by extending an open invitation: “I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house… maybe swing less, but our house is your house.”

Cody Rhodes’ confirmation adds another wild chapter to the ever-expanding crossover between WWE and pop culture. While Travis Scott may not be a trained wrestler, he certainly made an impact, literally. Whether he returns or not, the moment has already become part of modern WWE lore.

