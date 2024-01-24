Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Consider The Rock In His Way, Says He Has Nothing But Respect For The Rock

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with ESPN on a number of topics including how he doesn’t consider WWE legend The Rock in his way to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes said, “I don’t consider him in my way. Maybe he is, and I’m being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.”