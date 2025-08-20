Natalya Makes History As First Woman To Receive Lou Thesz Award

WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart has made history by becoming the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz Award by the Cauliflower Alley Club.

The third-generation superstar took to Instagram to share the news and reflect on the honor, writing: “To be the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award means so much to me as Lou Thesz is held as a standard bearer in wrestling. Like everything worth spending a life chasing, the wrestling business has never been easy. It’s not easy today. It never gets easy, and if it ever does, I’ll know that’s when it’s time to hang them up.”

The Lou Thesz Award is one of the highest honors presented by the Cauliflower Alley Club, a non-profit fraternal organization of wrestling personalities. It is given to those who have made a major impact on the business, demonstrating in-ring skill, dedication, and respect for the sport in the spirit of Lou Thesz.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Thesz was a multi-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion whose combined reigns totaled more than ten years. He is credited with inventing several iconic moves, including the Lou Thesz Press, the powerbomb, and the STF.

By receiving this award, Natalya joins an elite group of legends including her uncle Bret “Hitman” Hart, Kurt Angle, Ron Simmons, and J.J. Dillon.

The honor caps a career defined by both accolades and remarkable consistency. Natalya is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She also holds multiple Guinness World Records, including most matches, most wins, and most pay-per-view appearances for any woman in WWE history.

Beyond championships, Natalya has been a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division for over a decade. As the first female graduate of the legendary Hart Dungeon, she has carried her family’s legacy with pride while serving as a veteran leader and mentor for an entire generation of female superstars.

Receiving the Lou Thesz Award solidifies Natalya’s place not only as a champion but as a true standard bearer for professional wrestling, recognized for her technical skill, resilience, and respect for the sport’s history.