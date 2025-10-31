Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre & Jade Cargill Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, and Jade Cargill will appear on tonight’s go-home episode of SmackDown from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, in preparation for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rhodes and McIntyre are both set to compete in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

The two faced off in an impromptu match on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago after Jacob Fatu was attacked backstage. However, Rhodes was disqualified for hitting McIntyre with his championship belt.

Meanwhile, Cargill turned heel on last week’s episode by attacking WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton after coming to her aid.

Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event.