Cody Rhodes Injury Update Following WrestleMania 42 Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes suffered a severe eye injury during his match with “The Viper” Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 Night One last Saturday, resulting in his eye becoming swollen shut.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes is currently in “concussion protocol.” However, he himself does not believe he suffered a concussion during his match at WrestleMania 42. Being in concussion protocol means that Rhodes is not allowed to engage in any physical activity for the time being.

Meltzer also mentioned that Rhodes’ eye has not been fully examined yet, but it is believed that he does not have a broken orbital bone. He noted that since Rhodes was able to appear after the incident and move forward with a storyline, it suggests that the injury is not something that will keep him out for an extended period. The hope is that he did not sustain a concussion.

Rhodes made an appearance during last Monday night’s WWE RAW, where he confronted CM Punk during a promo segment, hinting at a potential matchup between the two in the future.