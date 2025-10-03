Cody Rhodes On Randy Orton: “We Don’t Know How Much Longer He’ll Be Doing This”

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes joined The Pat McAfee Show this week to discuss his upcoming tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown, where he will reunite with Randy Orton — a moment Rhodes described as deeply personal and meaningful.

Rhodes and Orton’s history goes back over 15 years to their time together in the faction Legacy, alongside Ted DiBiase Jr., in the late 2000s. Though their careers have since diverged — with Orton cementing his legacy as one of WWE’s all-time greats and Rhodes forging his own path to the top — their bond remains an important part of both men’s stories.

This Friday’s match marks a rare reunion for the former stablemates as they team up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the October 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. For Rhodes, the opportunity is about more than just competition — it’s about honoring someone who helped shape his career.

“It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game,” Rhodes said. “And—no spoiler—Randy is… we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE.”

By referencing the legendary 1980s team of Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhodes emphasized just how significant this pairing is to him personally. Orton, a 14-time world champion, has dealt with major injury setbacks in recent years, including a serious back injury that nearly ended his career in 2022.

The match serves as a rare full-circle moment for both superstars, especially with Rhodes now firmly established as WWE’s top champion. Rhodes is also preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career — a champion vs. champion showdown against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on November 8.

For now, though, Friday’s tag team bout will allow Rhodes and Orton to share the ring once again — potentially for the last time — as partners rather than rivals.