Cody Rhodes On The Difference Between His And Roman Reigns’ Title Reign

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with WHAS11 on a number of topics including the difference between his title reign and Roman Reigns’ title reign.

Rhodes said, “I think one of the things I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city. Whereas the WWE Champion prior to myself, the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, was not on every city. He wasn’t making it to every show. And I’ve had the opportunity to be able to bring it, and for a year, I felt like I was the champion without the belt. I was everywhere, promising them, ‘Hey, I’m gonna bring you the WWE Championship’. It feels good when you can fulfill your promise and go back to these places and bring this [title].”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments below.