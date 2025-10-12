Cody Rhodes On The Undertaker’s Locker Room Speech Before Netflix RAW Debut

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed a variety of topics.

One highlight was the moment when WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke to the locker room before the debut of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Cody emphasized how special this moment was for the entire WWE locker room.

Rhodes said, “I think the last time we had somebody talk to the whole group was Undertaker talking about Netflix Raw, and just what that meant. It was really great because some of the younger guys might not realize who The Undertaker was as an in-ring performer. For him to explain how big of a deal this was — that this was happening — that was one where you wanted to run through a brick wall.”

On how Paul Heyman talks to motivate people on the roster in quieter ways:

“The other guys who will do it are more subtle. It’s not a pep talk. It’s more of a pull-you-aside and hit-you-with-something moment, like Mr. Heyman. He doesn’t take me as one of his guys — I’m usually fighting his guys — but when he says something, it matters.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.