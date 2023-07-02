Cody Rhodes On Wanting Brock Lesnar To Return To WWE TV, The World Heavyweight Championship, More

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Cody revealed that Seth Rollins surprised him with a birthday cake. Cody celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday. He maintained the kayfabe by stating that he and Seth are not friends, but that maybe one day they will be.

Cody reflected on losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and how he felt after the match:

“I had a really good conversation that night with Triple H where he was really just trying to impress upon me how important it was that we just made that we just main evented Wrestlemania. And even when someone who is one of your favorites and someone you’ve tried to get their attention and had a unique relationship with, even when you’re hearing it from them, even from someone who would know. He would know. I still in my just gut just kind of had to say like this sucks. Like this sucks. This walk is gonna suck. My mom is waiting by the bus. Little Brody’s crying. Like this sucks. But one thing that I didn’t want to do was whine. My buddy Sean Ross Sapp, I guess like half buddy half not but he was saying like, I wish Cody would talk about how he got screwed at WrestleMania. I’m thinking that’s not the way to do it. Like I’d be kicking my own ass if I’m out there. The story is unfinished. It is. And I wanted to just move to trying to get back to finishing it. Really that’s where I was at. So I quickly didn’t get over it. It’s not a pain you get over. But I quickly was able to like chin up and move on to the next thing. Because coming to Raw was really really, really tough from a character standpoint and a human standpoint. Very tough.”

His comments at the MITB press conference about the World Heavyweight Championship not being the belt that finishes his story:

“I wouldn’t even consider it. Like that title is going to — I’ve got a pretty good barometer about this business. I was just telling one of my students who told me he’s like, man, everything you said was gonna happen happened, right. I arrogantly said hey, when it comes to wrestling, nine times out of ten I’m right, like nine times out of ten just takes a minute for you to see it. And with that title, I’m telling you, it’s going to be so so so special, by the time we get to Wrestlemania, just because of what Seth is going to pour into it if it remains Seth’s [title]. That’s a huge, huge title, not a pitstop for me or for anybody, but it isn’t the story. It’s not the reason I came back to WWE. When you specifically come back for hey I’m gonna win this title that was denied my own you know, blood. That’s still what sticks with you even now…So winning [the World Heavyweight Title] would be amazing, incredible, it would be a different story. It’s just not the story that I was talking about.”

What is next for him:

“I would love it, absolutely love it if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I’d absolutely love it. I don’t think he’s going to though. Initially, we said hey, I’ll be in every city right? I gave him my dates, right. I’m about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock’s annual hiatus might be who knows. And I’m not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don’t think Brock is afraid of anybody, he’s Brock Lesnar, but Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I’d love it if Brock came back because to me it’s so weird to leave it at one on one. We’ll see if not Brock, that’s a more interesting question. What happens and who’s next and what’s next?”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)