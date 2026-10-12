Cody Rhodes Reveals Which Wrestling Skill Helped Him Most In Street Fighter

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, where he discussed various topics, including which wrestling skill helped him the most in Street Fighter.

Rhodes said, “I think probably the number one thing, and I got it with him the most, was when you’re with really talented people who can improv and can riff? Don’t get in your head over the thing you’re saying. Don’t look for the A++ joke. It might be — you might have hit the C joke, the B. You’re going to find the A++, and your partner might be the one who finds it. But basically that was for me, I did not want to get behind when everyone started moving. I didn’t want to be the one just still reading direct off the script when we are now talking all over the place. So that was very helpful.”

On where that comes into play in Wrestling:

“That in the wrestling space is directly from — not just in-ring promos, but in-ring promos with a really good live audience. And in-ring promos with a Rock, with a Cena, with a Seth that, ‘If it’s going another way, we’re going another way.’ Don’t get stuck in it. Be in the moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.