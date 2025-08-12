Cody Rhodes Says Heel Turn In WWE Is ‘Definitely Possible’

For years, wrestling fans have speculated about the possibility of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes turning heel. Speaking with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, Rhodes admitted that a turn to the dark side is “definitely possible,” but also more “complicated” now than ever.

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has been presented as one of the company’s top babyfaces, embracing the role in his quest to “finish the story.” However, many fans still remember his heel runs in ROH and NJPW, and some have hoped to see that side of his character in WWE.

When asked if a heel turn was ever considered for his SummerSlam match with John Cena, Rhodes explained that WWE’s creative process under Triple H is a collaborative effort, with the final decision coming from leadership.

While not in the plans earlier this year, Rhodes said a turn remains possible, but he would only want to do it if he could be a true, hated villain, not a “cool heel.”

He said, “Another year of record business. And that’s a big thing with potentially, if I ever were to go, you know, the dark side, ever go, bad guy. It’s definitely possible. I feel like sometimes I’m too heavy handed with how I say, ‘Oh no, it’ll never happen.’ Oh, I’m sure it’s possible… The more we rack up as a baby face, and the more I learn and build connections with the audience… the more complicated it becomes, because if it was to happen and then they start cheering it happen, then it wasn’t what we wanted it to be. It wasn’t effective… If that was ever a road to go down, I’d want to be basically canceled. I’d want to be scum of the earth, villain and as I branched out my character and the American Nightmare and the brand and all the things, it becomes a lot more complicated.”

The full interview with Cody Rhodes is available below.