Cody Rhodes Segment And More Confirmed For Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

Two new segments have been added to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

On next week’s RAW, Chad Gable and Otis will host an Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.

Dupri made her WWE in-ring debut this week, teaming up with Otis and Gable to defeat Valhalla and The Viking Raiders in mixed tag team action. This was also Valhalla’s first match since returning to full-time work last November, and her first match since losing to Shayna Baszler on the April 13, 2020 RAW. Dupri received a standing ovation when she first tagged in, hitting Valhalla with offense that included a suplex and a splash. Otis then challenged Dupri to hit the Caterpillar while fans cheered her on, but Valhalla was ready with a stiff knee strike to the face. Dupri finished by getting the pin on Valhalla with a sunset flip out of the corner. Alpha Academy received another strong babyface reaction as they celebrated their victory, which came after weeks of vignettes featuring Gable and Otis teaching Dupri how to wrestle like them.

Cody Rhodes will also appear on Monday’s RAW to deliver a “nightmare message” to Brock Lesnar, or a “special message,” depending on which promo you saw. As of this writing, WWE has not announced Lesnar for the show, and he is not being advertised locally.

Lesnar returned to attack Rhodes on RAW this week, but the brawl ended with Rhodes blocking the F5 with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes later stated that they cannot coexist because Lesnar broke his arm and busted his face. Rhodes then stated that he wants another shot at Lesnar and that he will fight The Beast any night of the week. The rubber match between Rhodes and Lesnar is expected to take place at WWE SummerSlam, most likely with a stipulation.

The updated card for next week’s RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, as well as a promo for the episode, is below:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

* Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

* Cody Rhodes delivers a special/nightmare message to Brock Lesnar