Cody Rhodes Tops PWI 500 For 2025

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has revealed its annual Top 500 list, and sitting at the very top for 2025 is none other than WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The “American Nightmare” takes the #1 spot after a dominant evaluation period that saw him capture and defend WWE’s top prize while cementing himself as the face of the company.

The rest of the Top 10 for 2025 is as follows:

Cody Rhodes Jon Moxley Gunther “Hangman” Adam Page Hirooki Goto Jey Uso Swerve Strickland Seth Rollins Mistico Will Ospreay

The evaluation period for this year’s list spanned August 1, 2024 – July 31, 2025, with rankings determined based on several key factors:

In-Ring Achievement: win/loss records, championships, and tournament victories.

Influence: visibility and prestige within a promotion and across the industry.

Technical Ability: quality of moves, matches, and in-ring storytelling.

Competition: level of success against varied, high-quality opponents.

Activity: minimum of 10 singles matches during the period (or six in separate months).

Rhodes’ placement at #1 comes after a defining year where he carried WWE’s top championship, headlined major events, and consistently delivered in high-profile bouts. Meanwhile, AEW’s Jon Moxley lands at #2, continuing his reputation as one of the most reliable headliners in the industry, with WWE’s Gunther rounding out the top three after another standout year as one of wrestling’s most dominant forces.