Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio Added To Lineup For Monday’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As the road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues, WWE will stop at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday for Raw.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match to the show.

Previously announced for Monday’s Raw is Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet.

