Complete Lineup Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During Friday night’s installment of AEW Rampage, the company announced some new matches for their weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the September 16, 2023 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/16/2023)

* FTR (C) vs. Iron Savages (AEW Tag-Titles)* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill* Evil Uno vs. Anthony Bowens* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Britt Baker (TBS Women’s Title)* The Hardys vs. The Righteous* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

