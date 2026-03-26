Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/1/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In one match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a singles competition. Additionally, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry from Jurassic Express, and Brody King will compete against The Demand, which consists of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a Trios Match. Furthermore, Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion MJF will sign the contract for their upcoming AEW World Championship Match at Dynasty.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.