Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air next week from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, on AMC and TNA+.

In this exciting episode, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his title against Rich Swann.

Additionally, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, representing The Hardys, will compete in a singles match against Dutch from The Righteous. “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, of The Nemeths, will face Bear Bronson from The System in another singles match, and Xia Brookside will be speaking.

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