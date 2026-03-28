Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air next week from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In an exciting matchup, TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace will defend her title against Xia Brookside. This is the first match confirmed for next week’s TNA iMPACT.

This matchup follows Grace’s successful title defense against Dani Luna and Léi Yǐng Lee at Sacrifice. During that match, Grace secured a pinfall victory after Stacks interfered, breaking up a pin attempt by Lee. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella later booked the match between Grace and Brookside, who is Lee’s tag team partner.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.