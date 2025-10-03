Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

“The World-Class Maniac,” Eric Young, will face Joe Hendry in a No Disqualification Match. Additionally, JDC from The System will take on Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a singles match.

“The Complete” Matt Cardona will battle “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth of The Nemeths in another singles contest. TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will also make an appearance, along with TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

