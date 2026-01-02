Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, set to air next week from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

NXT star and TNA International Champion Stacks will defend his title against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin. Additionally, The System (comprising Moose, Eddie Edwards, JDC, and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers) will face “Prime” Cedric Alexander.

The card also features TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Furthermore, Dani Luna will compete against Harley Hudson in a singles match.

Make sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.