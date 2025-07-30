Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/5/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on CW.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca will defend her title against Tatum Paxley from The Culling.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will defend their titles against Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors). Myles Borne will face Lexis King in a singles match, and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will battle Kelani Jordan in another singles competition.

