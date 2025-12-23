Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Additionally, WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend their titles against The Usos, consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso.

