Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) will defend their titles against The Vision, consisting of “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a Street Fight.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend) will defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY will face The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to appear.

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