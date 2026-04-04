Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, will be appearing on the show as he prepares for his upcoming match against “The OTC” Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, both “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, who are set to face off at WrestleMania, will also be in attendance. These are the segments currently announced for the show.

This announcement follows WWE’s earlier statement confirming that Lesnar would be present. Femi accepted Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania 42, and the two have been engaged in a heated rivalry on RAW each week since then.

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