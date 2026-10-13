Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In an exciting matchup, “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day will face Joe Hendry in a singles match. Additionally, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns of the Bloodline, will return ahead of his championship match against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel.

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