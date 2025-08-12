Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the current lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air on Netflix.

Penta is set to face Xavier Woods of The New Day in a singles match.

This match was confirmed after Woods expressed his frustrations to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce regarding Penta stealing his hat in a segment from last week’s show that went viral online.

Pearce then agreed to the match, making it the first official bout announced for next week’s episode.

