Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/24/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration will defend his title against El Clon from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Roderick Strong from The Conglomeration.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.