Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (4/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s Playoff Palooza-themed episode of Collision, which will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The taped show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a main event, AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration—consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly—will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family, which includes Andrade El Idolo, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and Hechicero.

Additionally, Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will defend his title against El Clon from the Don Callis Family. The Demand, featuring Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, will take on Chris Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate, which includes “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, in a Trios Match. LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH will be competing against Adam Priest in a singles match.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) will face The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) and The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) in a 10-Man Tag Team Match. Kris Statlander will also be in singles action, and CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone, along with NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Alex Windsor, will form The Brawling Birds to battle Triangle of Madness, including AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla and Skye Blue, in a tag team match.

Lastly, fans can expect to hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.