Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (6/27/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The card features several exciting matches, including AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight defending his title against Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz. Additionally, CMLL Women’s World Champion Persephone will put her title on the line against Billie Starkz. Chris Jericho is set to face JD Drake from The WorkHorsemen in a singles match.

In other action, Jake Doyle from the Don Callis Family will take on Adam Priest in a singles match. The El Sky Team’s CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and CMLL World Trios Champion, Místico, along with “Speedball” Mike Bailey, will battle The Premier Athletes in a tag team match. Furthermore, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will team up against Hyan and Maya World in another tag team matchup.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.