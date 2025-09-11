Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/13/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will air live coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

MJF will make a live appearance, and Adam Priest along with “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington will face FTR, comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a tag team match. Additionally, Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration will choose the stipulation for his upcoming match with MJF at All Out.

In the AEW Unified Championship Tournament, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will face Michael Oku in a first-round match. Also, Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita, will compete against “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, who is known as “The Five Tool Player,” in another first-round match of the tournament.

